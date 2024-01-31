Ingredion Named One of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 14th Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune magazine. This marks the 14th year that the Company has been included on the list, which includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.



"Ingredion is incredibly honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the world’s most admired companies," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our 12,000 employees who consistently deliver value to our customers, communities, and all other stakeholders. At Ingredion, we continue to push boundaries and drive growth while remaining focused on our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better."

The "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation developed by Fortune and Korn Ferry. The 2024 list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria — from investment value, innovation, and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking included 660 companies in 29 countries. Ingredion ranked fourth in the food production category.

The complete list appears in Fortune magazine's February/March 2024 print issue and can be viewed online.

About the Company

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

