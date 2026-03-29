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29.03.2026 17:00:00
Inherited an IRA? The 10-Year Rule Is Now Being Enforced -- What You Must Do
If you've just inherited an IRA, you're probably going through a confusing time right now. A loved one has likely just passed away, and you may still be grieving that loss. At the same time, you could probably use that extra cash, but you might be worried about how the withdrawals will affect your tax bill.It's a lot to process, and it's OK if you don't feel up to managing it all right now. The 10-year rule for inherited IRAs means you have plenty of time to sort out what to do with your inheritance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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