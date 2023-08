Inhibikase: 600 Mg IkT-001Pro Shows Bioequivalence To 400 Mg Dose Of Imatinib Mesylate

(RTTNews) - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) announced the completion of its bioequivalence study of IkT-001Pro compared to 400 mg imatinib mesylate. The company said its study met expectations and showed that the 600 mg dose of IkT-001Pro was equivalent to standard-of-care 400 mg imatinib mesylate.

Milton Werner, CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics, said: "IkT-001Pro demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile that we are planning to further differentiate from standard of care by establishing the bioequivalent dose for high dose 600 mg imatinib mesylate, a dose that is poorly tolerated in patients."

The company plans to submit FDA meeting request to discuss regulatory approval pathway.

