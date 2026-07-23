Inhibikase Therapeutics' IKT-001 Wins FDA Orphan Drug Designation

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its lead product candidate IKT-001, for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension or PAH, a progressive and life-threatening disease.

The company added that the recent presentations of IKT-001 pre-clinical data at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Orlando demonstrated improvements in pulmonary vascular and hemodynamic markers of PAH. Also, it showed a lower potential for GI toxicity compared to imatinib mesylate.

The FDA noted that the designation applies to the active moiety of IKT-001, rather than a specific formulation.

In the pre-market hours, IKT is trading at $2.1856, up 0.72 percent on the Nasdaq.