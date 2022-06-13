Inhibikase To Continue To Advance 201 Trial Following FDA Review

(RTTNews) - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) said the company is advancing phase 2a study of IkT-148009 in untreated Parkinson's patients following review of the study protocol and phase 1/1b data by the FDA. Inhibikase stated that following a review of IkT-148009 safety, tolerability and PK data in the first two cohorts of the 101 trial in Parkinson's patients at 50 and 100 mg as well as the 201 trial protocol, the FDA agreed with the company's view that proceeding with the 201 trial was appropriate without restrictions.

Milton Werner, CEO, said: "We are very pleased to open enrollment in our 201 trial, just 17 months from the first-in-human dose of IkT-148009. This study will allow us to further evaluate the long-term safety and potential benefit of IkT-148009 in patients with Parkinson's disease. With our first two trial sites actively screening patients, we expect to dose the first patient in the 201 trial by the end of the second quarter."