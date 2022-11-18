|
18.11.2022 22:05:00
Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conference:
The Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, November 30th at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time
The investor conference presentation will be webcast live for at least 60 days following the event and will be accessible through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.About Inhibrx, Inc.
Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Kelly Deck
CFO
kelly@inhibrx.com
858-795-4260
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibrx-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301682619.html
SOURCE Inhibrx Inc.
