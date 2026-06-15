Inhibrx Aktie

Inhibrx für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PQMH / ISIN: US45720L1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.06.2026 15:34:26

Inhibrx Biosciences's BLA Filing For Ozekibart Gets FDA Acceptance

(RTTNews) - Monday, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (INBX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing its Biologics License Application seeking approval of ozekibart for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

The agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date of April 14, 2027.

If approved, ozekibart would become Inhibrx's first commercial product and the first systemic therapy ever approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma.

The application was backed by positive results from the ChonDRAgon study, which met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant and clinically meaningful median progression-free survival in the patients.

During the randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, registrational trial, ozekibart achieved a 52% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to placebo, more than doubling median progression-free survival to 5.52 months versus 2.66 months for placebo.

Currently, INBX is climbing 1.40 percent, to $93.49 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Inhibrx Inc Registered Shs Accred Inv

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Inhibrx Inc Registered Shs Accred Inv

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street im Plus -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex kommt daneben kaum vom Fleck. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen