Inhibrx Founder and CEO Mark Lappe Buys 25,000 Shares for $2.6 Million. What Does His Confidence Tell Investors?

Mark Lappe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 25,000 shares of Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) on September 8, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($105.82); post-transaction value based on September 08, 2026 market close ($114.34).

Inhibrx Biosciences represents a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical enterprise with a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, leveraging proprietary modular protein engineering platforms to develop novel biologic therapeutics. The company's competitive positioning is derived from its differentiated platform technology enabling precise optimization of therapeutic valency and agonist function, with a focused clinical pipeline advancing toward potential regulatory milestones. As a pre-revenue clinical-stage company, Inhibrx's financial profile reflects typical biotechnology development-stage dynamics, with operating losses offset by investor confidence in its platform technology and clinical pipeline potential.

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