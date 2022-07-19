|
19.07.2022 12:30:00
Initial Public Offerings Have Plunged: Here's What We Learned from Morgan Stanley
Last year, strong financial conditions and a high appetite for risk from investors set the stage for a record year for companies going public. This year has been a different story. Market weakness has made many private companies hesitant about going public, and initial public offerings (IPOs) have plunged.Investment bankers have felt the pain from this, and one of the top investment banks in the world, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), painted a picture of how much of a drag this had on earnings on Thursday. Here's what we learned about the current state of the IPO market and what to expect moving forward.Morgan Stanley's revenue fell $1.6 billion, or 11%, from last year, while its net income decreased $1 billion, or 32% from last year. Weakness in its investment banking segment led to the drop, where revenue fell by $1.4 billion from last year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Pfd Registered Shs Series -K-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.