|
22.06.2022 08:00:00
Initiation of share buy-back for settlement of PRSU’s granted under Long Term Incentive Plan for employees
22 June, 2022 – PGS ASA (the «Company») has decided to initiate a share buy-back program to cover settlement of Performance based Restricted Stock Units ("PRSU’s”) granted under the Company’s 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.
The buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the authorization to purchase treasury shares provided to the Board of Directors by the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2022.
The program will commence on 22 June 2022 and continue until 24 June 2022. The shares purchased under this program will be used in connection with the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.
The share buy-back program will be for a maximum of 500,000 PGS shares and will comprise purchase of own shares for an aggregate amount of up to NOK 5,000,000. The number of shares purchased per day shall not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume for the 20 days preceding the day of the purchase. The Company has engaged Carnegie AS to carry out the share buy-back program on its behalf. The shares will be bought back in accordance with the requirements in Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and Regulation (EU) No 697/2014.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
|0,68
|-7,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Mittwochshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen konnten ihre zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Minuszeichen.