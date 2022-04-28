INKBOX TEAMS UP WITH LEGENDARY VIRTUAL BAND GORILLAZ TO LAUNCH NEW SEMI-PERMANENT TATTOO COLLECTION

The new collection features iconic art that spans Gorillaz' 20-year adventure

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inkbox, the cutting-edge, semi-permanent tattoo brand announced its latest partnership with the world's most successful virtual band, Gorillaz. The new exclusive 15-piece tattoo collection features designs ranging from old school artwork to present-day iconography.

"Partnering with a band as culturally renowned as Gorillaz is the perfect opportunity to broaden our lineup of musical collaborations and continue to celebrate the creative nexus of tattoos and music," said Inkbox CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Handley. "Both Inkbox and Gorillaz are committed to celebrating self-expression, spontaneity, and individuality, making this collaboration a natural fit."

The Gorillaz collection honors the band's iconic career and mischievous antics with designs that highlight each band member – Murdoc, Noodle, 2D and Russel – in addition to well-known logos and symbols. The semi-permanent tattoos are designed with Inkbox's patented For Now Ink™ that offers the appearance and feel of a genuine tattoo and keeps the designs visible for 1-2 weeks. Each semi-permanent tattoo is skin-safe, waterproof and cruelty-free.

"Dozens if not millions of my fans have already got Murdoc tattoos, and all I can say is, I salute you," said Murdoc Niccals, bass player and founding member of Gorillaz. "But if you're one of those sensitive types who doesn't enjoy pain, then try my new Inkbox tats! It's the next best thing to having me around forever. Also comes in 2D, Russ and Noodle styles, apparently."

The Gorillaz collection will be available to shop starting today, shipping worldwide from www.inkbox.com. To stay up to date on all Inkbox launches and partnerships, subscribe to the email newsletter, and follow Inkbox on Instagram , Twitter, and TikTok.

About Inkbox: Inkbox creates beautifully produced, artist-designed, impermanent tattoos that last 1-2 weeks, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. Since inception in 2015, millions of people from more than 150 countries around the world have worn Inkbox tattoos as style accessories to express their identity, and test drive permanent tattoo ideas before going all in.

With a growing catalogue of more than 10,000 designs, the Freehand Tattoo Marker, and a Custom tattoo platform used to bring any idea to life, Inkbox now ships tens of thousands of tattoos every week. It has also come to be an important avenue of creative expression for many of today's most respected tattoo artists, who now count on it as a way to build their brand and supplement their income.

Headquartered in downtown Toronto, where it operates the permanent tattoo studio Inside Out, Inkbox now employs 150+ people across Canada, Japan, and the United States. For media inquiries, please email press@getinkbox.com, or visit inkbox.com/our-story.

About Gorillaz: Co-founded by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz have seven albums to their name, Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018) and Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez (2020). Gorillaz is a truly global phenomenon, achieving success in entirely new and unique ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor.

SOURCE Inkbox