Inkling and Orangetheory Fitness Share "How to Keep Your Business Healthy with Digital Learning at ATD22"

Using Inkling's Digital Learning Platform, Orangetheory Fitness Studio Pivoted From In-Person to Virtual Training in Less Than One Week During the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, announced today that Nicole Storm, Learning and Development Manager at Orangetheory Fitness , and Mike Parks, Inkling's CEO, will conduct a fireside chat at the Association of Training and Development (ATD) 2022 International Conference & EXPO ( ATD22 ). The session, titled How Orangetheory Fitness Keeps Business Healthy with Digital Learning, will be held on May 16 at 4:30pm at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Like many businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Orangetheory Fitness had to reimagine how employees learn on the job and quickly adjust its operating model. In this session, attendees will learn how Orangetheory Fitness:

Pivoted in-person fitness to virtual training in less than one week using Inkling's digital learning platform.

Redefined training to be mobile-friendly and dynamic with content tailored to various job roles streamlined for specific learning paths.

Leveraged Inkling to Produce branded, digital learning content that is easily accessible to more than 1,300 studios domestically, and a growing number of studios worldwide.

Plans to leverage microlearning and gamification to engage a younger generation of learners.

