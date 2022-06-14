Inkling Announces 4th Annual Illuminate 2022 User Conference

Digital Learning Solutions Leader Will Host Its Annual Customer Event on October 23-26, 2022 in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that its 4th Annual Illuminate user conference will be held October 23-26 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference will bring together Inkling's customers and inspirational keynote speakers to share case studies and in-depth insights about today's modern learning environment.

"We're thrilled that Illuminate will return as an in-person event where so many of our customers will be gathered in one place to share ideas, best practices and gain valuable knowledge that will help their teams be more successful," said Inkling CEO Mike Parks. "As digital transformation continues to be a top priority against the backdrop of a rapidly changing workforce, Illuminate will provide insights on how to drive changes in operational training and knowledge management to build a culture of learning, adapt rapidly to unpredictable market forces, and unlock the new skills businesses need to ensure long-term success."

Illuminate 2022 will feature an exceptional agenda designed to help attendees navigate ever-evolving business challenges in the new world of work. Content-rich programs will include deep-dive product sessions, educational panel discussions, and how-to sessions, as well as industry thought leaders, analysts, and inspirational speakers. And because the event will be live and in-person, attendees can visit the exhibit hall, talk with key partners, and network with peers.

About Inkling

Inkling is a global leader in digital learning solutions, designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Inkling has earned numerous industry accolades including the Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning two consecutive years, and a total of 20 Brandon Hall Group awards last year spanning the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Technology categories. Founded in 2009, the company is based in San Francisco.

