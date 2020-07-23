Inkling Positioned as Leading in Strategy in Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that Aragon Research, Inc., a leading technology focused research and advisory firm, has named the company as a Leader for strategy in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2020.

Now in its ninth year, the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning is a market evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. In 2020, it examined 18 major learning providers and divided them into four sectors – leaders, contenders, innovators and specialists – based on the companies' strategies and performance. Inkling was in the innovator's quadrant. Vendors are evaluated on several criteria, including product, product strategy, market understanding and roadmap, marketing and management team.

"Inkling's mobile-first digital learning platform has been designed to meet the needs of the modern learner, who is seeking the most current and relevant information, whenever and wherever they need it," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Today's employees seek training that is visual, interactive and dramatically different than in the past, and Inkling is rising to meet these challenges. We are honored to be identified by Aragon Research as an innovative leader in corporate learning."

Inkling provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform that supports real-time, impactful learning from any device. With Inkling, organizations with distributed workforces can efficiently create, distribute and measure effectiveness of learning, and enable them to drive operational excellence, build high-performance organization and deliver business results. Inkling is developing a strong reputation as an ideal solution to power operational agility – or "Learning at Workspeed" – something customers are finding increasingly important in these times of accelerated digital transformation.

"The work environment changed dramatically in response to COVID-19, and businesses around the world need to keep pace to ensure their employees have the skills and information they need to pivot quickly," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon. "A key to success in the post-pandemic world will be having the tools in place to create and deliver just-in-time learning content to distributed workforces. Businesses must reassess how they train, and adopt modern learning platforms now."

A free copy of the 2020 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning is available for download here .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

