Inland Empire Health Plan Earns Top Ratings in the Nation in Provider Satisfaction

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) earned outstanding overall marks once again from Doctors, Specialists and other health care Providers on its 2019 Provider Experience Survey. IEHP scored in the 99th percentile in most measured areas when compared to other Medicaid health plans across the country.

IEHP is one of the 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid Plan in the U.S. Its dynamic network of more than 6,400 Providers serves more than 1.2 million residents in California'sRiverside and San Bernardino counties.

The annual Provider Experience Survey, performed by an independent survey vendor, allows IEHP to measure how well it is meeting its Providers' expectations and needs. This year, Providers gave IEHP the top scores in the following areas:

99 th percentile for "Overall Satisfaction"

percentile for "Overall Satisfaction" 99 th percentile for "Provider Relations"

percentile for "Provider Relations" 99 th percentile for "Recommend IEHP to Other Physicians' Practices"

percentile for "Recommend IEHP to Other Physicians' Practices" 98 th percentile for "IEHP Compared to All Other Health Plans"

percentile for "IEHP Compared to All Other Health Plans" 98 th percentile for "Network/Coordination of Care"

percentile for "Network/Coordination of Care" 97th percentile for "Finance Issues"

"Our guiding principle has always been to do the right thing for our Members and Providers," said IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "These top ratings reflect the exceptional partnership between our Providers and IEHP."

Chief Operating Officer Susie White added IEHP provides significant technical and financial tools and resources to support Providers in their delivery of high quality and compassionate care. As a result, the partnership has been crucial to improving health and health care access throughout the region.

"We are proud to continue our incredible collaboration with Providers and our shared commitment to make a lasting impact on more than a million lives," White said.

SPH Analytics (SPHA), an independent, National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certified survey vendor, administered the survey on IEHP's behalf in July 2019. Providers rated their experience on:

Overall Satisfaction

Recommend to Other Physicians' Practices

Health Plan Call Center Service Staff

Provider Relations

Utilization and Quality Management

Pharmacy

Network/Coordination of Care

Finance Issues

SPHA utilizes trusted health care quality measures and analytics to accurately compare health plans throughout the U.S. Scores are calculated as summary rates – the total of the proportion of respondents who selected the most positive answers to the total number of valid survey responses for each question.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing our Members with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

