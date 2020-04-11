Inland Empire Organizations Join Forces During COVID-19 Pandemic

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has joined forces with local organizations to create several innovative initiatives that include: Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and lifted pharmacy restrictions for members; personal protective equipment (PPE) and adjusted financial support for health workers; and resource support to the greater community.

This collaboration ensures IEHP's 1.2 million members and the Inland Empire's 4.5 million residents have access to essential health and wellness services. The partnership includes Riverside and San Bernardino counties, local medical associations, county hospitals, providers, food banks and other community partners.

IEHP has worked with these partners to support residents who have experienced hardships during this pandemic. These efforts include providing unemployment resources, options for those who need health insurance, and sponsorships and staffing for local food banks.

To support the safety of healthcare workers, IEHP has secured and distributed much-needed PPE to local hospitals and providers. They have also increased financial support for skilled nursing facilities to provide care for COVID-19 patients, when clinically appropriate. Dedicated IEHP webpages for COVID-19 information for providers, members, and community were developed and are updated daily with testing information, changes in county restrictions, and safety information.

IEHP continues to partner with health care providers across the Inland Empire to provide members access to needed services. This effort includes partnership with one of the nation's largest Federally Qualified Health Centers and IEHP partner, SAC Health System in San Bernardino, to administer COVID-19 tests to IEHP members. Members experiencing symptoms (fever, dry cough and shortness of breath) are encouraged to call (909)-771-2911 to schedule a phone appointment with a health professional.

For care without leaving one's home, all IEHP members have access to expanded telehealth services through their providers. Members also have access to early prescription refills, 90-day medication supplies and medication home delivery services.

"Unprecedented times or not, we will be here for our members," said IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "However, we know our ability to serve our members would be impossible without the dedicated hands and hearts of our providers, employees and the community. To care for one group, we must care for all."

To maintain the health plan's operation and ensure the safety of more than its 2,200 employees, IEHP has supported 97% of its staff to work from home. The health plan has also researched IRS statutes to allow team members to access cash-outs of paid leave banks.

"We want to bring all the right people to the table for a common goal," McNaughton said. "It's all hands on deck and, because of that, new support efforts are added almost daily. We know that together we make things happen and we will get through this together."

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

