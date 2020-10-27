Inlanta Mortgage's Paul Buege Receives HousingWire's 2020 Vanguard Award

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlanta Mortgage, a fast-growing independent mortgage lender with 43 branch offices nationwide, announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Buege is the recipient of a 2020 HW Vanguard Award™ from HousingWire magazine.

HW Vanguard Award winners were chosen by HousingWire's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic ways they are changing the industry. This year's 50 honorees are comprised of leaders representing multiple sectors of the housing space.

"I'm honored to receive HousingWire's 2020 Vanguard Award and to be on this prestigious list of industry leaders," Buege said. "With our innovative products and excellent service, Inlanta is helping more borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. This award is a testament to Inlanta's outstanding management team and our hard-working and talented employees. Without their support, this recognition wouldn't be possible."

Buege is a 30-year mortgage industry veteran who has served as president of Inlanta, a Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based mortgage lender with operations in 24 states, since 2018. Inlanta officials credit his leadership for the company's record growth in spite of the current financial crisis. The company is on track to double its origination volume this year.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Buege led the company's transition to a remote workforce in order to continue closing loans on time. He has also been responsible for removing walls within the company and creating a workplace culture where everyone's input is valued and acted upon. Last year, in fact, Inlanta was named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the fourth time.

"Paul is an exceptional leader who has made a huge impact on our growth," said Inlanta CEO Nicholas DelTorto. "Most importantly, Paul has created a positive, diverse work environment where everyone is inspired to perform at their absolute best. We wouldn't be where we are today without him."

"The achievements of this year's Vanguards are hard to overstate," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "They are leading some of the most iconic and successful mortgage and real estate companies in the world, and adapting and innovating even in the midst of a global pandemic. The Vanguards represent the industry's best and brightest, and we are excited to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments."

About Inlanta

Inlanta Mortgage is a fast-growing independent mortgage banker with 39 branch offices and a current network of more than 270 mortgage experts licensed throughout 24 states. Founded in 1993, the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based company is one of the country's oldest independent mortgage lenders, providing exceptional service and a large suite of loan programs designed to help homebuyers achieve their mortgage financing goals.

Inlanta Mortgage has been named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for many years, most recently in 2020. The company has also been on Social Survey's "Top 10 Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction" for 2017, 2018 and 2019 , as well as National Mortgage News' "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" in 2019 and 2020. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the "50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country's "Top Mortgage Employers" by National Mortgage Professional. For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit Inlantamortgage.com.

