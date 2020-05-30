Inman announces real estate startup companies participating in Connect Now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 29, 2020 Inman Group® announced four companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman's virtual real estate event, Connect Now, that kicks off June 2-4, 2020.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers, owners, and managers, all coming together from around the world for a virtual event specially designed to tackle the drastically altered real estate industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this unprecedented event reflect the powerful way the industry has determined to confront the moment together.

Among the exhibitors and sponsors is a special category of emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new brands use Inman events to introduce their real estate products and services, pressure test their marketing, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.

"The Inman community is especially open to innovative ideas, products, and services," said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. "And companies that participate in Startup Alley always find a highly receptive and welcoming audience that want to help to shape what comes to market in real estate."

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

iReal Estate Pro™️

irealestatepro.com

iReal Estate Pro™️ is a one of a kind certification and community created to empower real estate agents to provide a better consumer experience by leveraging technology, data and proven listing acquisition methods. Along with industry leaders and co-founders, Dan Noma Jr. & Kenny Klaus, the program is taught by national and internationally recognized experts in their respective fields.

Rila

ri.la

Rila is the first social platform for real estate discovery that helps agents grow their clientele without paying exorbitant fees. Agents can easily post listings and engaging photos to gain more exposure themselves and their listings. Rila provides the ability for producers and consumers of real estate content to visually share, connect and discuss relevant real estate opportunities.

RoadtoClose

roadtoclose.com

RoadtoClose is an innovative, cloud-based tool delivering a seamless, more engaging client closing experience. All parties involved in the transaction can access essential documents and dates to collaborate and communicate seamlessly, using the app message board. RoadtoClose accelerates closing times, allows for better communication, and improves accountability to the delight of all parties involved.

Townify

townify.com

Townify is a pipeline management center, tool to organize open houses, agents' eyes and ears in the real estate community, and their social media bullhorn. Agents can set and organize tasks while also managing prospects and listings. Access production data for agents across the country. Easily market listings on the platforms that prospects use the most, and more.

Inman Connect Now will take place online June 2-4, 2020.

