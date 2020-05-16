Inman announces the first round of real estate companies sponsoring and exhibiting at Connect Now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group announced the first wave of companies that will sponsor Connect Now, which kicks off June 2-4, 2020.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers, owners, and managers, all coming together from around the world for a virtual event specially designed to tackle the drastically altered real estate industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this unprecedented event reflect the powerful way the industry has determined to confront the moment together.

The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer real estate education, products, solutions, and services that can help them forward and be ready for recovery.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with these companies who are determined to help real estate professionals during this pivotal time," said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. "These partners are leaning into the moment and showing their commitment to the industry's success."

Sponsors will include:

Agent Image

agentimage.com

Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image's commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.

BoomTown!

boomtownroi.com

BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams needed for real estate success. It's the only solution that generates and manages leads, backed by 300+ experts. Their lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more come in flexible packages that scale with success.

Cloud CMA

cloudagentsuite.com

Cloud CMA is the flagship product of the Cloud Agent Suite - modern MLS tools for real estate agents to find comps faster, create better CMAs, send beautiful listing alerts, and generate leads. Cloud CMA creates amazing presentations that sell. With Cloud CMA Live, agents and clients alike can have a new interactive listing presentation experience both in person and virtually.

CoreLogic

corelogic.com

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes.

IXACT Contact

ixactcontact.com

IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives agents all the tools they need to manage contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

leadingre.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World is a selective global community of the highest quality independent real estate companies. LeadingRE exists to make its members better by connecting them to opportunities and people around the globe, supporting them with an international referral network, awarding-wining professional development programs and unique events worldwide. Find more information on the 565 member firms that span six continents with 130,000 sales professionals on their website.

Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies

lwolf.com

Lone Wolf Technologies is the leader in real estate technology. From back office, to accounting, commissions, and transaction management, their technology provides brokerages with one platform to save time, boost revenue, and support the entire brokerage from contract to close. With 30 years in the industry, their technology is designed to work for all makes and models of brokerages; it can be found in over 20,000 offices across Canada and the U.S., and is used by over 700,000 real estate professionals.

Lucidpress

lucidpress.com

Lucidpress provides real estate agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand. Lockable templates keep brand assets protected while empowering agents to make small design tweaks all on their own, easing the load off a brokerage's central team. Brokerages can keep agents happy and say goodbye to rogue branding forever with Lucidpress, the brand templating platform trusted by over 7 million users worldwide.

MOO

moo.com

MOO is an online print and design company. They love great design and believe it can work wonders for every business, no matter their size. MOO makes it simple for real estate professionals to create beautiful, expertly crafted business stationery and promotional materials that start conversations and open doors.

Offrs.com

Offrs.com provides real estate professionals applications powered by smart data and artificial intelligence. Their app store for agents delivers powerful marketing tools, business apps and most importantly leads driven by predictive analytics and big data.

Propertybase

propertybase.com

Propertybase is the leading global real estate platform for franchises, brokerages and teams looking to showcase their brand and drive more business through extraordinary digital experiences, collaboration and automation. The Propertybase platform includes IDX and MLS-integrated luxury websites, lead generation, real estate CRM, plus intelligent transaction management and back-office tools.

Qualia

qualia.com/brokerages

Qualia's settlement software makes real estate transfers simple with an all-in-one, mobile platform for more efficient and secure real estate closings. Its award-winning intuitive design, quick and reliable quoting, and hassle-free registration are just a few of the many reasons why professionals across the country are switching to Qualia, the future of title settlement software.

ReminderMedia

remindermedia.com

ReminderMedia allows real estate professionals to keep serving their clients while making sure they stay top of mind. ReminderMedia is the highest quality client follow-up program in real estate. Agents stay connected and start generating more referrals and repeat business. An incredible 58% of recipients gave a referral in the last 12 months.

SentriLock

sentrilock.com

SentriLock is the leading electronic lockbox manufacturer and service provider supporting the real estate industry and other emerging markets. SentriLock is 100% owned by, and the official lockbox solution for the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), America's largest trade association representing over 1.2 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Side

sideinc.com

Side transforms high-performing real estate agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco.

Inman Connect Now will take place online June 2-4, 2020. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact samantha.carducci@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit inman.com.

