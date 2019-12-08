Inman announces the first round of real estate company exhibitors for Inman Connect New York 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced the first round of exhibitors at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28 – 31, 2020.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where more than 4,000 top performing real estate professionals invest in their business, shaping the year ahead by expanding their skill sets and deepening their referral networks. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

Companies serving real estate choose to exhibit at the event with the strategic goals of building awareness, showcasing thought leadership, and strengthening relationships with these top decision-makers.

"Our sponsors know the audience that comes to Inman Connect does so with very high expectations. They want to find solutions, products and partners to help them grow and differentiate in real estate. These sponsors are ready to meet those needs," said CEO Josh Albertson.

Exhibitors will include:

Agent Image

agentimage.com

Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image's commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.

Apartments.com

Apartments.com is the leading online rental listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available properties for rent. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other rental website, including single family, condo, townhome, duplex and all other types of residential rentals. With all leads being sent only to the listing agent at no charge, Apartments.com helps real estate agents find the perfect home for their clients.

BoomTown!

boomtownroi.com

BoomTown is a software platform designed to generate, manage, and run real estate businesses better. They combine world-class lead generation, CRM technology, consumer-facing websites, and success management into one package. With a decade of research into what drives success, there's a reason why 40k+ of the industry's best professionals choose them.

Chime

chime.me

Chime was the first to offer a CRM "mobile" solution in the real estate industry and we continue to innovate and be one of the most powerful lead generation, CRM solutions and IDX platforms in the industry. Chime solves all of the pain points most agents struggle with on a daily basis enabling agents to launch marketing campaigns, track leads' activities, build customer relationships and seamlessly manage teams, across multiple devices. By constantly releasing new features powered by AI, Chime allows agents to streamline and focus on what really matters—boosting their business. See why over 10,000 top producing real estate agents choose Chime.

Earnnest

earnnest.com

Earnnest is changing the way money moves in real estate. Their digital platform allows buyers to securely and digitally deposit funds directly to an escrow holder. They keep agents, buyers, and escrow holders in the loop with automated emails and tracking information. Agents can say goodbye to lost checks or wire fraud and hello to the future of real estate transactions.

Finance of America Commercial

foacommercial.com

As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment.

iGUIDE

goiguide.com/residential-real-estate

iGUIDE is a property tech company that provides the essential information serious home buyers are looking for in a property listing like detailed floor plans, immersive 3D tours, laser-accurate room dimensions and square footage calculations combined with photos and more. The system is supported by informative analytics and shareable content to do the heavy lifting for modern real estate agents.

IXACT Contact

ixactcontact.com

IXACT Contact is an integrated real estate CRM, email marketing, and website solution designed specifically for Realtors. IXACT Contact provides realtors with all the tools needed to manage keep-in-touch communications, listings and active buyers, and an online presence with a single, easy-to-use platform at a single low price after the free trial.

Lucidpress

lucidpress.com

Lucidpress provides real estate agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand. Lockable templates keep brand assets protected while empowering agents to make small design tweaks all on their own — easing the load off a brokerage's central team. Lucidpress keeps agents happy and helps them say goodbye to rogue branding forever with Lucidpress, the brand templating platform trusted by over 7 million users worldwide.

Matterport

matterport.com

Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. They enable real estate agents to create and share digital twins of the built world, which can be used to design, build, operate, promote and understand any space. They offer the most powerful, immersive, accessible and east-to-use spatial data platform in the world.

Nodalview

nodalview.com

Nodalview is the leading mobile-based professional solution that transforms smartphones into the ultimate toolkit for real estate agents delivering the best visual quality on the market. Nodalview leverages smartphone technology, AI and cloud computing into an all-in-one cutting edge visual marketing tool. With Nodalview, agents can create high definition perfectly exposed HDR Photos, 10k 360° automatically assembled virtual tours and full HD videos. Nodalview recently closed a €1.7M funding round with Volta Ventures to accelerate international expansion and invest in further product development.

Offrs.com

Offrs.com provides real estate professionals applications powered by smart data and artificial intelligence. Their app store for agents delivers powerful marketing tools, business apps and most importantly leads driven by predictive analytics and big data.

Qualia

qualia.com/brokerages

Qualia's settlement software makes real estate transfers simple with an all-in-one, mobile platform for more efficient and secure real estate closings. Its award-winning intuitive design, quick and reliable quoting, and hassle-free registration are just a few of the many reasons why professionals across the country are switching to Qualia, the future of title settlement software.

Realtor.com

Realtor.com is the trusted resource for all things real estate with the most comprehensive for-sale listings than any other site. With insightful information, valuable tools, and professional expertise, realtor.com makes finding the perfect home easy, while the new My Home experience allows users to track their home's value, view neighborhood market trends, and even get helpful tips and inspiration for remodeling or redecorating. Realtor.com is the one stop shop for homebuyers, sellers, and dreamers.

Savvy

gosavvy.io

Utilizing relationships with over 500 insurance brokers and captive agents whom have access to more than 2,000 insurance carriers nationally, Savvy ensures clients are getting the best insurance policies at the lowest premiums available. Savvy is a powerful partnership over 2,500 real estate professionals use every day to help reduce the cost of homeownership for their clients.

ShowingTime

showingtime.com

ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports, including recruiting software that equips brokers to identify top performers and measure their market share vs. competitors.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-31, 2020. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit http://www.inman.com.

