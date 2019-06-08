Inman Announces the First Round of Real Estate Startup Companies for Inman Connect Las Vegas 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group announced the first round of real estate companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 22 – 26, 2019.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where some 4,500 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include top-performing agents, leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

This is the first year the real estate event will be held in Las Vegas, Nev. Other firsts include the ancillary events THRIVE Broker/Owner Workshop, THRIVE Marketer Workshop, and THRIVE Technology Workshop.

"Blink and you'll miss a major shift in real estate these days," said Brad Inman, Publisher. "Startup Alley is where the most exciting new thinkers assemble to show how they'll change the way the industry does business today — and in five years from now."

Real estate companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

Clozio

clozio.com

Clozio helps real estate agents and teams simplify and streamline transactions from prep through closing. Custom smart checklists keep top agents (and teams) on-track, while elegant, personalized transaction calendars keep all parties informed and engaged. All in one central place. Intuitive, Modern, Elegant, and Secure.

dashCMA

dashcma.com

dashCMA is the modern pricing perspective for the modern real estate agent. No need to flip through 60+ pages, dashCMA is an interactive, web-based dashboard. With dashCMA, agents can clearly illustrate the multitude of pricing factors to consider in one view. Agents are using dashCMA to win more listings, more accepted offers but most importantly, to win their client's trust.

HomeWayz

homewayz.io

HomeWayz is a solution designed to automate and organize daily workflow tasks empowering agents to develop the deepest most trusted relationships with their clients. Building these relationships takes time and should be an agent's #1 focus. HomeWayz believes that real estate is a people business, technology should enhance that. Real estate professionals can rely on HomeWayz to automate daily workflows so they can concentrate on the good stuff.

Jonny On It

jonnyonit.com

Jonny On It™ is the home services solution for the real estate industry. The nation's leading brokers use the Jonny On It white label app to connect their sellers to the service professionals needed to get their homes ready to sell, and to help their buyers to find the resources needed to improve and maintain the properties they have purchased.

LemonBrew

lemonbrew.com

LemonBrew is at the intersection of technology and purpose helping fill the gap in the real estate market by matching financially vetted and motivated buyers with expert and responsive Real Estate Agents. They have passionately built their platform to help build a trusted relationship that leads to a satisfying and memorable home buying outcome.

Peer Reputation

peerreputation.com

Peer Reputation helps agents and brokers identify and leverage trusted relationships among their peers and colleagues. Agents use the platform to win bidding wars, protect sellers, and exchange referrals. Brokers use it to reduce churn and attract the right agents. Peer reputation is made up of agents who are passionate about strengthening the real estate industry.

Photo Perfect

photoperfectapp.com

Photo Perfect App is a Patent Pending process of exposure blending multiple real estate images to create a "Perfect Photo" that is better than any iPhone or Android photo. Guaranteed and backed by a financial reward to anyone who can take a better photo. Create a "Photo-Show" with personalized intro videos along with included multiple song choices. Ideal for Social Media/MLS.

Realtair

realtair.com

Pitch powered by Realtair has been developed by agents for real estate agents to save time and money. Impressive customized listing presentations are created and sent in minutes as a web link or PDF from any device. They aim to help agents pitch with confidence to win more listings. Agents only get one chance to make a first impression and should make it with Pitch.

Rila

ri.la

Rila is a social real estate app that helps agents generate leads and grow their clientele without paying exorbitant fees to organizations and other portals. They can easily list a property in minutes, post engaging photos, share content with their network, and connect with buyers and sellers—all for free.

SafeShowings

safeshowings.com

The SafeShowings APP captures a secure image of the potential buyer's driver's license. The SafeShowings APP will notify a real estate agent's emergency contacts with exact location and the driver's license will be on file. This approach deters criminal behavior against the Realtor and homeowner because the person intending to do harm will be trackable or will be deterred altogether.

Inman Connect Las Vegas will take place at the The Aria Las Vegas from July 22-26, 2019. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact megan(at)inman.com.

About Inman | Real estate professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry's leading source of real estate information. For more information, visit inman.com.

