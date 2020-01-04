Inman announces the next round of real estate product and service providers exhibiting at Inman Connect New York 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced 12 more real estate product and service companies that will be exhibiting at Inman Connect in New York, Jan. 28-31, 2020.

With new imperatives and a changing technological landscape, some 4,000 growth-minded real estate professionals will convene in New York for education and engagement, and to elevate the industry as a whole. The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer products, solutions and services that can help them achieve their goals.

The lineup of speakers and tracks at this year's event affirm the industry's overall focus on providing superior value and improving the experience — with keynotes by inspiring thought leaders from both in and outside of real estate.

"This year is particularly exciting because each of our sponsors has a unique way to serve our audience," said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. "They've worked in concert with us to truly level up the entire event."

Exhibitors will include:

Adwerx

adwerx.com

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row.

Chetu

chetu.com

Chetu is a full-service software development provider with experience in real estate and property management technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, plus mobile applications with virtual and augmented reality features. Chetu's real estate developers have expertise integrating MLS and IDX data while adhering to all regulatory standards.

CINC (Commissions Inc)

commissionsinc.com

CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.

DepositLink

depositlink.com

DepositLink is a safe, secure, and easy way for real estate companies and their agents to collect deposits and commissions electronically through the ACH network. Their mobile responsive website solution eliminates wire fraud and check handling liabilities for real estate companies. DepositLink's admin-level reporting removes the uncertainty associated with unidentified checks, allows authorized company personnel to view the status of all transactions in real-time, and accurately reconciles bank accounts. DepositLink increases efficiencies for both accounting staff and agents thereby enhancing service levels for their clients.

Inside Real Estate

insiderealestate.com

Inside Real Estate is one of the fastest growing real estate software companies in the market and serves tens of thousands of real estate professionals. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, provides a single solution where brokers, teams, and agents can run their entire business, including a powerful lead engine, websites and IDX tools, smartCRM with AI, transaction integrations, and much more.

ListHub

listhub.com

ListHub is the largest source of active MLS-sourced real estate listings nationwide and is a single source for accessing listing data effortlessly. With data from over 60,000 registered brokers, ListHub makes data management easy with one data feed, one contract and one implementation.

MOO

moo.com/inmanconnectny

MOO is an online print and design company. They love great design and believe it can work wonders for real estate. They make it simple for customers to create beautiful, expertly crafted business stationery and promotional materials that start conversations and open doors.

On The Move

onthemovetrucks.com

For over 25 years, On The Move has been perfecting their complete rental truck program to benefit their real estate clients. Real estate agents love the sleek design of their trucks and the exclusive truck features offered on On The Move's trucks. They will work with real estate professionals to find the perfect vehicle for their business.

Preclose

preclose.com

Preclose brings real estate agents, home buyers, sellers, and service pros together with automated closing plans, keeping closings on track and online. Their closing automation software allows everyone to easily share documents, send messages, and instant access to the status of a transaction. No missing documents, lost emails or excuses. Preclose takes the chaos out of closing.

RICOH Tours

ricohtours.com

RICOH Tours allows real estate professionals to market themselves to sellers and attract more buyers. They can create a quality 360° virtual tours in minutes. This cost-effective solution requires no professional or technical experience. RICOH Tours includes a Ricoh Theta camera and VR monopod, mobile app, unlimited virtual tours, floor plan integration, MLS compatibility, tour analytics and more.

VirtuDesk

myvirtudesk.com

VirtuDesk is a Virtual Assistants Company, they are U.S. owned and their virtual assistants are in the Philippines. Whether real estate professionals are seeking assistance with Marketing, Prospecting Leads, or Administrative tasks, they offer competitive rates and a streamlined onboarding process. Their virtual assistants go through a rigorous hiring, vetting and training process to ensure agents are getting the best virtual assistant on the market. They save businesses tens of thousands of dollars in overhead and deliver professionalism and quality.

WizeHire

wizehire.com

WizeHire's online recruiting service makes hiring great people easy for small businesses and real estate. Their expert hiring coaches and simple software help employers source top talent and streamline the hiring process. There are no contracts or commission fees. Pause or cancel anytime.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-31, 2020. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact samantha.carducci@inman.com.

