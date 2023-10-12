|
12.10.2023 14:59:08
InMode Expects Q3 Earnings Below View, Cuts 2023 Revenue Outlook; Stock Slips Over 12% In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), an Israeli maker of minimally invasive aesthetic medical and related products, said on Thursday that it expects a decline in adjusted earnings per share for the third-quarter of 2023, amidst persisting adverse macro-economic conditions.
Following the news, INMD was trading down by 12.47 percent at $24.50 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
For the three-month period to September 30, excluding items, the company expects to register income per share of $0.59 to $0.60.
On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to record earnings per share of $0.66. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third-quarter of 2022, InMode had posted adjusted income per share of $0.66.
Revenue for the third quarter is projected to be in the range of $122.8 million to $123 million, below the analysts' estimate of $136.94 million.
For the third-quarter of 2022, the healthcare firm had reported revenue of $121.232 million.
Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company expects to post revenue of $500 million to $510 million against its previous projection of $530 million to $540 million.
Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report revenue of $538.03 million, for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu InMode Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu InMode Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|InMode Ltd. Registered Shs
|20,50
|-2,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.