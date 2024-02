InMode Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY24 Adj. EPS Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medical technology firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) reported Tuesday that net income for the fourth quarter increased to $55.17 million or $0.64 per share from $37.71 million or $0.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.71 per share, compared to $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $126.78 million from $133.57 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $125.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.53 to $2.57 per share on revenues between $495 million and $505 million.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.45 per share on revenues of $499.28 million for the year.

