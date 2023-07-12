12.07.2023 14:00:46

InMode Sees Q2 Results Above View; Ups Annual Revenue Guidance Better Than Estimates

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), an Israeli medical technology company, on Wednesday announced preliminary second-quarter results that came in above the Street estimates. The company also increased revenue outlook for the full year, better than the consensus view.

It expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.71 per share.

6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the quarter is expected in the range of $135.7 million to $135.9 million. The Street estimate for revenue stands at $130.28 million.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company increased its revenue guidance to $530 million to $540 million from $525 million -$530 million provided earlier.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $529 million for the full year.

InMode expects to announce results for the second quarter on July 27.

In pre-market activity, shares of InMode are trading at $41.80 up 2.60% or $1.06 on the Nasdaq.

