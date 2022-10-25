INMOTION Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, the top-rated manufacturer in personal electric transportation, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its founding on October 24th. It marks the 10th anniversary of INMOTION introducing the electric balancing vehicle to the world for the first time.

Back in 2013, INMOTION's first sensor-controlled vehicle made its debut at CES, it quickly grabbed people's attention and became widely popular.

Nowadays, through persistent efforts and innovations, INMOTION has grown to global popularity and established high brand recognition in the market of electric unicycles and electric scooters. Its products are now sold to customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

"INMOTION set the new standard for safer and more reliable personal electric vehicle in its first decade, and we just get started. We aim to get millions of users love riding and make travel greener and more sustainable." said Bob Yan, the CEO of INMOTION.

To commemorate this milestone, INMOTION launched the event to look for the long-lasting INMOTION Customer and offered huge discounts in all INMOTION retail stores from October 24 to October 31.

Enter to win, or simply to learn more about detailed information, please visit www.inmotionworld.com

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a global high-tech company integrated with R&D, manufacturing and marketing sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. At present, INMOTION's products lines cover electric unicycle, electric scooter, e-bike, hoverboard and more. Centered on these product lines, INMOTION will always strive to shape the transportation sector by crafting more cutting-edge rides to simplify the travel and commute within the city for all riders of all ages.

