INmune Bio Wins MHRA Nod For Ebstrocel Pediatric Investigation Plan, Shares Slip Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) announced that the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has approved the Pediatric Investigation Plan for Ebstrocel for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The approval aligns with the company's established timetable for a Marketing Authorization Application filing in 2026 and a US filing for Accelerated Approval in early 2027.

"This allows us to maintain our twin-track regulatory strategy: filing for conditional marketing authorization this year to enable early market access, while running the open-label registration trial in 2027 to satisfy post-marketing commitments for full marketing authorization," said Dr. Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio.

The company added that the MHRA completed the review in three months and provided constructive advice on minor adjustments to the phase 3 open-label trial protocol. Also, the MHRA did not raise any objections to the clinical data or the claims presented in the submission.

In the pre-market hours, INMB is trading at $1.27, down 5.93 percent on the Nasdaq.