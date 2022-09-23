|
23.09.2022 07:14:59
Innate : Data From Phase 2 Trial Of Lacutamab In Advanced Mycosis Fungoides Shows Clinical Activity
(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said that lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, demonstrated clinical responses in patients with mycosis fungoides (MF), in the ongoing Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial.
Preliminary data confirmed clinical activity and favorable safety profile of lacutamab in patients with mycosis fungoides who express KIR3DL2 and who were previously treated with at least two lines of systemic therapy.
As of the March 4, 2022 data cutoff, patients in the KIR3DL2-expressing MF patients (cohort 2) received a median of 4 prior systemic therapies, and had a median follow-up of 12.2 months. In the KIR3DL2 non-expressing cohort, patients received a median of 4.5 prior systemic therapies and had a median follow-up of 13.8 months.
Results showed that lacutamab produced a global objective response rate of 28.6% in the KIR3DL2-expressing MF patients (n=21), including 2 complete responses and 4 partial responses.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innate Pharma SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Innate Pharma SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innate Pharma SA (spons. ADRs)
|2,30
|-1,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.