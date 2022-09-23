Innate : Data From Phase 2 Trial Of Lacutamab In Advanced Mycosis Fungoides Shows Clinical Activity

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said that lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, demonstrated clinical responses in patients with mycosis fungoides (MF), in the ongoing Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial.

Preliminary data confirmed clinical activity and favorable safety profile of lacutamab in patients with mycosis fungoides who express KIR3DL2 and who were previously treated with at least two lines of systemic therapy.

As of the March 4, 2022 data cutoff, patients in the KIR3DL2-expressing MF patients (cohort 2) received a median of 4 prior systemic therapies, and had a median follow-up of 12.2 months. In the KIR3DL2 non-expressing cohort, patients received a median of 4.5 prior systemic therapies and had a median follow-up of 13.8 months.

Results showed that lacutamab produced a global objective response rate of 28.6% in the KIR3DL2-expressing MF patients (n=21), including 2 complete responses and 4 partial responses.