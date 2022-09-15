Innate Pharma Turns To Profit In H1

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) reported first-half net income from continuing operations of 6.4 million euros compared to a loss of 17.5 million euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.08 euros compared to a loss of 0.22 euros.

Revenue and other income increased to 45.6 million euros from 14.7 million euros, previous year. Revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements increased to 41.3 million euros from 8.3 million euros, last year. The company said these revenues mainly result from the partial or entire recognition of the proceeds received pursuant to the agreements with AstraZeneca and Sanofi and which are recognized on the basis of the percentage of completion of the works performed by the company under such agreements.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and financial assets were 158.2 million euros as of June 30, 2022.

