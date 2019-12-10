InnerSpace Technology Selected for CIT's Smart City First Responder Training Exercise

Indoor location platform enhanced citizen safety and first-responder speed-to-response

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InnerSpace, an IoT-based indoor location intelligence platform for Smart Buildings, today announced it was selected to support the Center for Innovative Technology's (CIT) active shooter training exercise held on November 18, 2019at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. The exercises were part of the Smart City Initiative funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Connecting to CIT partner Mutualink's Internet of Public Safety Things® (IoPST®) network, InnerSpace provided its indoor location platform, including first-responder tracking capabilities, to give first-responder teams the ability to visualize the location and movement of citizens and responders in active shooter scenarios.

"Smart Building solutions that leverage existing infrastructure like WiFi, are critical to the future of Smart City and emergency response strategies," said Dr. Mike Wengrovitz, VP of Innovation, Mutualink. "The success of the exercises in Virginia demonstrated the potential for how first responders can leverage innovative data sources to quickly locate citizens in emergency situations."

"The exercises conducted on November 18 are an excellent example of how the Department of Homeland Security is collaborating with a variety of emerging technologies to advance citizen safety," said David Ihrie, Chief Technology Officer, Center for Innovative Technology. "In conjunction with leading innovation partners such as Smart City Works, Innerspace and Mutualink will continue to advance sustainable, safe and technology-enabled communities for the State of Virginia."

"InnerSpace is proud to support the forward-thinking solutions CIT and Mutualink are creating to improve citizen safety and the ability for first responders to react quickly in emergency situations," said James Wu, CEO, InnerSpace. "The passive and anonymous location data our platform provides can be integrated with advanced communications systems to improve time-to-response, responder safety, and rescue directives for all levels of government."

The InnerSpace platform is the most accurate WiFi-based indoor location platform available on the market today. Achieving location five-times more accurate than the leading network provider, InnerSpace can identify the location of citizens in emergency situations by assessing the presence of smart devices like smartphones, laptops and smart watches within a building. Emergency responders use the company's asset tracking tags to allow command teams to direct rescue teams to improve response times.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT's CAGE Code is 1UP71.

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. strengthens communities by enabling seamless real-time collaboration between and among first responders over an interoperable communications platform. Consistent multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, and data for situational awareness builds relationships between public and private partners in a secure environment. Mutualink is a privately held company headquartered in Wallingford, CT, with R&D facilities in Westford, MA, Mayagüez, PR and Allen, TX. Internet of Public Safety Things and IoPST are registered trademarks of Mutualink, Inc.

About InnerSpace

InnerSpace has created the world's first turnkey indoor location platform that is designed to transform business operations. The company's location data platform, gives clients unparalleled speed-to-value with its easy-to-install IoT sensors, out of the box analytics, and workflow initiation solutions. With InnerSpace, clients are able to put their two biggest assets - people and real estate - to work in new ways that dramatically improve the bottom line. Innerspace.io

