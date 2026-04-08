Inno Holdings Stock Gains 6% After Launching AI Strategic Initiative

(RTTNews) - Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) shares rose 5.71 percent, up $0.0221 to $0.4090 on Wednesday, after the company announced an Artificial Intelligence strategic initiative aimed at improving efficiency across its electronic devices trading business.

The stock is currently trading at $0.4090 compared with its previous close of $0.3869, after opening at $0.3892 on the Nasdaq. Shares moved between $0.3890 and $1.3500 during the session, while trading volume surged to 166.04 million shares, sharply above the average daily volume of 380,665.

The company said it plans to develop AI-powered tools including a mobile phone quality inspection system, rating system and pricing system to support procurement, sales and product inspection. Inno Holdings' 52-week range is $0.3890 to $474.72.