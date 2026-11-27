(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma (INCPF. 9969.HK) announced Friday that its next-generation TRK inhibitor, zurletrectinib (ICP-723), has received approval from China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA to treat pediatric patients, aged 2 to 12, with solid tumors harboring NTRK gene fusions.

In Hong Kong, InnoCare shares were trading 7.57% higher at HK$10.520.

The commercial stage biopharma company focused on cancers and autoimmune diseases noted that zurletrectinib demonstrated outstanding efficacy and a favorable safety profile in the registrational clinical trial for pediatric patients with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumor.

As assessed by the Independent Review Committee, both the objective response rate (ORR) and the disease control rate (DCR) were 100%, and the 24-month duration of response (DOR) rate was 74.1%.

Earlier, in December 2025, zurletrectinib received approval for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 years and older) with solid tumors harboring NTRK gene fusions in China.

The company noted that zurletrectinib, as a next-generation TRK inhibitor, demonstrated superior efficacy compared to first-generation TRK inhibitors in the treatment of both adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors.

Jasmine Cui, the co-founder, chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, "We would like to thank all the physicians and patients who participated in this study, as well as our partners for their strong support and our employees for their unremitting efforts.InnoCare has been dedicated to developing therapies that are differentiated in mechanism of action, efficacy, and safety. We expect to see zurletrectinib benefit more solid tumor patients."

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