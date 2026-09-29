Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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29.09.2026 23:17:01

Innodata vs. Nebius Group N.V.: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The race to build generative artificial intelligence has shifted the spotlight from chipmakers toward the specialized firms providing the data and infrastructure needed to train massive models. Investors are currently weighing Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) and Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) as potential winners.

Innodata focuses on the human expertise and data engineering required to refine model outputs, while Nebius Group provides the underlying high-performance cloud infrastructure. Both companies occupy critical niches in the evolving artificial intelligence landscape, but offer very different financial profiles for long-term investors to consider.

Innodata is a global data engineering firm that provides the evaluation frameworks and human expertise necessary to deploy trusted artificial intelligence systems. Within the tech stocks landscape, it serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" technology giants and recently deepened its collaboration with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) regarding AI data services. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted its global workforce of over 6,000 professionals.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Innodata Inc. 58,60 -1,18% Innodata Inc.
Nebius 210,50 0,29% Nebius
Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs 13 900,00 -2,18% Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs

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