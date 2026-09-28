Innodata Aktie

Innodata für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907651 / ISIN: US4576422053

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28.09.2026 22:27:01

Innodata vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors are searching for high-growth opportunities within the evolving artificial intelligence landscape. Comparing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) reveals two distinct ways to play the infrastructure and interface sides of this massive tech trend.

Innodata provides the high-quality data engineering required to train large language models, while SoundHound AI focuses on conversational voice experiences across the automotive and retail sectors. Both firms have seen significant interest as enterprises rush to integrate AI. This comparison examines their financial health, customer concentration, and valuation to determine which is the better buy today.

Innodata is an increasingly popular name among tech stocks due to its focus on data engineering for AI development. Its customer base includes five of the Magnificent Seven technology companies and frontier AI research labs that rely on its human expertise to build trusted systems. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, one customer in the Digital Data Solutions segment accounted for approximately 58% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Innodata Inc. 58,70 -3,45% Innodata Inc.
SoundHound AI 5,15 -1,90% SoundHound AI

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