SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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13.10.2026 23:11:01

Innodata vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) requires balancing established profitability against explosive top-line growth as the artificial intelligence landscape shifts into its next phase of enterprise adoption.

Innodata specializes in the data foundations and human expertise required to train large models, while SoundHound AI focuses on the conversational interfaces that allow users to interact with technology. Both companies occupy critical niches but offer distinct financial profiles for investors looking for exposure to the AI boom.

Innodata positions itself as a critical partner for businesses building generative AI models. Among tech stocks, it provides specialized data engineering and evaluation frameworks to ensure AI systems are accurate. The company serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" technology firms, but one customer accounted for nearly 58% of total revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Innodata Inc. 47,45 -9,27% Innodata Inc.
SoundHound AI 4,05 -6,90% SoundHound AI

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