SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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13.10.2026 23:11:01
Innodata vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) requires balancing established profitability against explosive top-line growth as the artificial intelligence landscape shifts into its next phase of enterprise adoption.
Innodata specializes in the data foundations and human expertise required to train large models, while SoundHound AI focuses on the conversational interfaces that allow users to interact with technology. Both companies occupy critical niches but offer distinct financial profiles for investors looking for exposure to the AI boom.
Innodata positions itself as a critical partner for businesses building generative AI models. Among tech stocks, it provides specialized data engineering and evaluation frameworks to ensure AI systems are accurate. The company serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" technology firms, but one customer accounted for nearly 58% of total revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Nachrichten zu Innodata Inc.
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12.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Innodata-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Innodata von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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06.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Innodata-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Innodata von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Innodata-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Innodata von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Innodata Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innodata Inc.
|47,45
|-9,27%
|SoundHound AI
|4,05
|-6,90%
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