Innodisk's New DRAM and SSD Innovations to Take Center Stage at FMS 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is ready for Flash Memory Summit 2019 and is bringing their newest additions to the industrial-grade portfolio. As the market shifts towards AIoT integration and 5G, storage and memory components need to keep up with the demanding performance and capacity requirements. A one-day AIoT Summit during FMS will feature expert commentary from Innodisk and its partners on the emergence of AIoT and its many applications in edge-to-cloud devices to build integrated solutions. To register: https://innodisk-summits.com/

For this very reason Innodisk has poured resources into their DRAM design. This has resulted in the new 3200MT/s and 32GB DRAM series. These modules push the envelope of capacity and performance available for pure industrial-grade DRAM. Available in SODIMM, UDIMM and ECC form factors, the DRAM series also support Anti-Sulfuration measures to combat sulfur contamination.

On non-volatile memory stage, Innodisk's 3D NAND and NVMe SSD series are the ones to take the limelight. Increased capacity with industrial-grade endurance makes the 3D NAND series perfect for new AIoT applications. And if only the highest performance is sufficient, the new PCIe Gen3×4 NVMe SSD series is the optimal choice for embedded and industrial system integrators. The 3D NAND series are available in a variety of form factors, including M.2, 2.5" SSD, and mSATA.

One of the more exciting product demos at FMS is Fire Shield SSD. With more than 2 years mechanism development, the Fire Shield SSD is able to withstand high temperature of more than 800°C for 30 minutes, and is perfectly applicable to different transportation systems as its proven protection of data is almost equivalent to a "Black Box".

Booth 840

Aug. 6 ~ Aug. 8

Santa Clara Convention Center, California, USA

