09.03.2023 08:00:00

Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2022 has been published

Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on March 9, 2023, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Annual Report for 2022 has been published as a PDF file on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports. The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors.

Innofactor has published the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The XHTML file is available on www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports.

Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2022 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company's web site: https://www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/.

The Remuneration Report for the Financial Period 2022 has been published on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations.

The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, and the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors as an XHTML file are also attached to this release.

To order a print copy in Finnish, please email ir@innofactor.com

Espoo, March 9, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


Attachments


