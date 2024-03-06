Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2023 has been published

Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on March 6, 2024, at 9:00 Finnish time



Innofactor Annual Report for 2023 has been published as a PDF file on the company's website: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports. The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors.

Innofactor has published the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The XHTML file is available on www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports.

Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2023 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company's website: https://www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/.

The Remuneration Report for the Financial Period 2023 has been published on the company's website: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations.

The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, and the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors as an XHTML file are also attached to this release.

To order a print copy in Finnish, please email ir@innofactor.com.

