|
22.10.2024 08:00:00
Innofactor Plc: Cancellation of treasury shares
Innofactor Plc Total number of voting rights and capital, on October 22, 2024, at 9:00 Finnish time
The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided to cancel a total of 554,372 Innofactor shares currently owned by the Company. The treasury shares to be cancelled were acquired within the Company’s acquisition of own shares announced by the Company on July 20, 2023.
The cancellation will be entered in the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office approximately by the end of November. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there are in total 36,343,691 registered shares in Innofactor. After the cancellation has been registered in the trade register, the total number of shares in Innofactor is 35,789,319 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 35,789,319.
After the cancellation, Innofactor Plc doesn’t hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Innofactor Plc.
Espoo, October 22, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
