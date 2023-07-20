Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company’s own shares

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on July 20, 2023, at 9:05 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the company’s capital structure. The company will acquire a maximum of 600,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.7 % of the total number of shares. The maximum amount used for the acquisition is EUR 1,000,000. The decision is made based on the authorization given by Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2023, to acquire a maximum of 3,600,000 shares. The repurchase of shares will commence on July 24, 2023, at the earliest, and will end at the latest on March 22, 2024, or at an earlier Annual General Meeting.

Innofactor Plc has 36,343,691 shares. The company holds no treasury shares. The own shares will be acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd using the company’s untied equity.

