20.07.2023 08:05:00
Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company’s own shares
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on July 20, 2023, at 9:05 Finnish time
Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the company’s capital structure. The company will acquire a maximum of 600,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.7 % of the total number of shares. The maximum amount used for the acquisition is EUR 1,000,000. The decision is made based on the authorization given by Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2023, to acquire a maximum of 3,600,000 shares. The repurchase of shares will commence on July 24, 2023, at the earliest, and will end at the latest on March 22, 2024, or at an earlier Annual General Meeting.
Innofactor Plc has 36,343,691 shares. The company holds no treasury shares. The own shares will be acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd using the company’s untied equity.
Espoo, July 20, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
