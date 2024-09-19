|
19.09.2024 15:10:00
Innofactor Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2024
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on September 19, 2024, at 16:10 Finnish time
Innofactor Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2024 net sales and operating margin (EBITDA). Innofactor estimates that the full-year 2024 net sales and operating margin will be lower than in 2023. Innofactor's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024 will be published on Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time as announced on September 19, 2024.
The previous guidance for the current year was that net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2024 are estimated to increase from 2023, during which net sales were EUR 80.3 million and the operating margin was EUR 9.1 million.
Espoo, September 19, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innofactor Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Innofactor zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Innofactor legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Innofactor Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innofactor Plc
|1,60
|-1,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen weisen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.