|
29.08.2024 10:45:00
Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Janne Heikkinen
Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on August 29, 2024, at 11:45 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Janne Heikkinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75754/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-26
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI00090076376 / 7
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 73044 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(3): Volume: 13499 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 136543 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR
Espoo, August 29, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com
#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
