|
02.05.2024 11:20:00
Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio
Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on May 2, 2024, at 12:20 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 60904/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11407 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 11407 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Espoo, May 2, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com
#ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innofactor Plcmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Innofactor Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innofactor Plc
|1,24
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.