20.09.2024 11:50:00
Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio
Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on September 20, 2024, at 12:50 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 78034/5/6
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5614917 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5614917 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR
Espoo, September 20, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com
#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
