Innofactor Plc: Notification of major holdings in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Innofactor Plc Stock exchange release September 7, 2024, at 22:00 (EEST)

Innofactor Plc has on September 7, 2024, received a notification from Onni Bidco under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Onni Bidco Oy's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Innofactor's shares increased above the 50 percent threshold.

Total positions of Onni Bidco Oy according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 28.37 21.84 50.20 36,343,691 Positions of previous notification

(if applicable) 25.06 21.84 46.90

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Onni Bidco: Innofactor Plc share FI0009007637 10,309,438 28.37 Subtotal A 10,309,438 28.37

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Tender offer consortium agreement Share delivery through the acceptance of the tender offer 7,936,804 21.84 Subtotal B 7,936,804 21.84

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both CapMan Growth Equi-ty Fund III Ky Onni Topco Oy Onni Midco Oy Onni Bidco Oy 28.37 21.84 50.20

Further, according to Onni Bidco Oy's notification:

CapMan Growth Equity Fund III Ky, a fund managed by the investment company CapMan Growth (CapMan Growth), Sami Ensio, through the holding company Ensio Investment Group Oy controlled by him, and co-investor Osprey Capital Oy have formed a consortium for the purposes of the public tender offer for the shares in Innofactor Plc made on July 22, 2024. Onni Bidco Oy, the offeror, formed for the purposes of the public tender offer, is currently owned by CapMan Growth.

Onni Bidco Oy has acquired shares of Innofactor Plc through transactions made on September 6, 2024, resulting in a direct ownership of 10,309,438 shares. Its as well as Sami Ensio’s (with respect shares held and controlled by him), who is a party acting in concert, direct ownership of shares and the voting rights they generate has now exceeded the 50 percent threshold.

According to an agreement between the consortium members, Sami Ensio has undertaken, subject to certain conditions and potential limitations, to accept the public tender offer in respect of all Innofactor Plc shares under his control. As the consortium members are acting in concert in making the public tender offer, the shares controlled by Sami Ensio disclosed in this notification are disclosed as ownership based on a financial instrument. The shares controlled by Sami Ensio (subject to certain limitations) will be transferred to Onni Bidco Oy if the public tender offer announced on July 22, 2024, is completed. Although the ownership of the parties acting in concert now exceeds both 30 and 50 percent of the voting rights generated by Innofactor Plc's shares, there is no obligation to make a mandatory public tender offer due to the exemption provided by Section 21, first paragraph, of Chapter 11 of the Securities Markets Act.

Espoo, September 7, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Antti Rokala, CFO

Additional information:

Antti Rokala, CFO, antti.rokala@innofactor.com, +358 40 480 2752

Lasse Lautsuo, CMO, ir@innofactor.com, +358 50 480 1597

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou