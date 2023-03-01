|
01.03.2023 07:00:00
Innofactor Plc’s acquisition of the company’s own shares has ended
Innofactor Plc Changes in company’s own shares, on March 1, 2023, at 8:00 Finnish time
On September 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc decided to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by Innofactor’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2022.
Innofactor Plc has now completed the share buy-back program. The repurchases of the shares began on September 29, 2022 and ended on February 28, 2023. During that period, Innofactor repurchased 800,000 of its own shares for an average price per share EUR 1.0550. The shares were acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
The purpose of the acquisition of the company’s own shares is to develop the company’s capital structure. Following the repurchases, Innofactor holds a total of 1,491,410 own shares.
Espoo, March 1, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
