|
31.10.2023 15:30:00
Innofactor provides a comprehensive system delivery to Tampereen Infra Oy
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on October 31, 2023, at 16:30 Finnish time
Innofactor provides a comprehensive system delivery to Tampereen Infra Oy. The system will be based on Microsoft's D365 Business Central ERP solution, complemented by the Power PPM project vertical extension, and the Kiho equipment management and work scheduling solution. Innofactor acts as the responsible supplier of the solution under the dynamic procurement system framework tendered by Kuntien Tiera Oy.
The agreement period is four years. Innofactor's estimate of the total value of the procurement is approximately EUR 1.6 million.
Tampereen Infra is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the City of Tampere, providing a wide range of infrastructure services to the Tampere City Group, city-owned enterprises, and subsidiaries.
Espoo, October 31, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innofactor Plc
|1,04
|0,49%
