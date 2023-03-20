Innofactor’s Personnel Issue was fully subscribed

Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on March 20, 2023, at 9:00 Finnish time



The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc decided on February 16, 2023, based on the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting, on a directed Personnel Share Issue to the Group's personnel, in which a maximum total of 400,000 shares were offered for subscription. The main terms of the Personnel Issue were published in a Stock Exchange Release on February 17, 2023.

Innofactor Plc’s Personnel Issue was fully subscribed. Subscriptions were made by a total of 211 of the Group’s employees. Subscriptions were made in all countries where Innofactor operates: Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Personnel Shares are subject to a transfer restriction until March 31, 2024.

The subscribed shares will be transferred to the subscribers by end of March, 2023, after which the company holds 1,091,410 shares.

The subscription price of EUR 404,000 for the Personnel Shares will be recognized in total in the company's unrestricted equity.

Espoo, March 20, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles