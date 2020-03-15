Innoplexus Opens Its Ontosight® AI Search Platform to COVID-19 Research

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus AG has made its proprietary Ontosight® AI search platform available to medical researchers around the globe to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic with immediate effect. The platform is already being used by researchers from Germany, USA, and India.

'Flattening the curve' necessitates health organizations to take on early measures focused on containment. Various countries, such as Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, have already succeeded in the containment of the Coronavirus. The use of Big Data analytics, new technologies, and proactive testing all played a central role in making this possible.

Currently, most countries lack this specific expertise and are spending extensive resources on managing mitigation, to make the virus as inoffensive as possible. The better a country's healthcare system can function, the lower the mortality rate, and the higher the share of the population that can be treated.

Innoplexus' Commitment to Improve Global Health Response Rates

Innoplexus is committed to enable rapid research for the development of tests and treatments for COVID-19. Today the company announced that it will share an open license for general access to its Ontosight® AI Search platform to help researchers learn more about the novel coronavirus. Government science advisers in a dozen countries are asking to make data on the disease more widely available. Innoplexus is thereby answering the call of the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK to make publications available to the research community.

In an Innoplexus blog post " Coronavirus: Why governments need a decisive action plan " on their website, they look at global learnings and hope to aid and contribute to COVID-19 research by sharing their platform tools to assist research team's efforts.

"We hope that we can contribute to the scientific community's research efforts of how the disease functions and spreads, to be able to assist in hypothesis generation as a predictive platform for ongoing and future work to develop therapeutics," said Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO of Innoplexus AG.

"We realize that the work of many other labs and organizations will be needed around the globe to respond to COVID-19 with speed and agility. Innoplexus hopes to add impact to these efforts."

Innoplexus

Innoplexus is a leading global AI-based platform for drug discovery and development with over 250 employees and 100+ patent applications including 12 grants in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies. Innoplexus' solutions can generate real-time insights from hundreds of terabytes of structured and unstructured private and public data, thereby facilitating continuous, informed decision-making for its customer base at an unprecedented speed. Founded in 2015, Innoplexus AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, with offices in Pune, India, as well as Hoboken, and San Francisco, United States.

