InnoTier launched new sustainable and innovative products in Hong Kong amid COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoTier, the lifestyle consumer brand under Julius Group, has announced to launch four innovative products in Hong Kong with the aim of enabling people to lead more sustainable lives in a rapidly changing world. Against the backdrop of the current global pandemic and economic downturn, the newly-launched products - the InnoShield, InnoTouch, InnoCapsule and InnoSpace, are made from high-quality sustainable materials and innovative technologies that ensure optimal levels of safety and vigilance. Apart from its official website, they are also exclusively available at all CitySuper and LOG-ON stores in Hong Kongfrom July 23 to August 22, 2020.

As a forward-thinking company, sustainability and innovation are central to InnoTier's core values, from its product ideation to production then delivery to consumers. The brand was first conceptualized in an R&D facility in the U.K. where they teamed up with partners in the U.S. to develop the new sustainable lifestyle products. InnoTier then leveraged the wealth of experience in sustainable production and supply chains in Asia, choosing Hong Kong as their headquarters. InnoTier is a global mindset for a purpose-driven company.

"We are extremely excited to share our new products with Hong Kong consumers. Our mission is to innovate and drive technological advancements. By coupling this with a passion and purpose for improving the world around us, we believe that we can deliver innumerable environmental and societal benefits to everyone", said Juliana Lam, Founder & President of InnoTier, and Chairman of Julius Group.

"We believe that a truly innovative approach to technology can have a big impact on people and planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. We hope to drive new solutions that benefit the day-to-day consumer and empower them with the tools to pursue a lifestyle that can positively impact their communities and the world", Juliana continued.

IN-Care Series (Top left and bottom left)

InnoShield is a unique mask featuring ionic+™ technology*, harnesses the power of 99.9% pure silver woven directly into the fabric to dramatically reduce virus viability on soft surfaces. The contour curve line of our mask and the extended nose adjuster provide excellent comfort to our consumers when wearing.

(*The patented technology Ionic+™ meets ASTM, AATCC and JIS antimicrobial testing standards, and has been used by the United States Special Forces, NASA, and Olympic Athletes. Ionic+™ technology is FDA approved and is registered as an antimicrobial with US EPA, Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 certified.)

Price: From HK$89.00* (*depends on the size)

InnoTouch are breathable and light weight premium gloves features Ionic+™ technology*, harnesses the power of 99.9% pure silver woven directly into the fabric to dramatically reduce virus viability on soft surfaces. Our skin-fit gloves provide optimal grip performance to allow the best dexterity in movement.

Price: HK$129.00

IN-Travel Series (Top right)

As a UVC disinfection pouch, the InnoCapsule, is the perfect companion piece for the sustainably conscious and smart living traveller. This stylish and functional UVC disinfection pouch removes up to 99.9% of bacteria on the surfaces of your personal items in just three minutes.

Price: HK$980.00

IN-Living Series (Bottom right)

InnoSpace is a UVC disinfection garment bag designed for the sustainably conscious and smart living traveller. This stylish and functional UVC disinfection garment bag can remove up to 99.9% bacteria on the surfaces of your garment in just 5 minutes. Our material is made of the highest quality and durable recycled nylon fabric. The use of extra-strong Water-Resistant zippers, durable UVC LEDs, will guarantee you a functional, stylish, and luxurious experience while traveling or at home.

Price: HK$2,980.00

About InnoTier

InnoTier is an innovation-driven technology company with a mission to develop products that help people live a more sustainable life. We believe that a truly innovative approach to technology can have a big impact on the world. It can impact people and planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. We also believe that we can only do this if you have a truly global mindset. InnoTier was born out of a R&D center in U.K. where we teamed up with partners in U.S. to develop sustainable lifestyle products before catalysing the wealth of experience in sustainable production and supply chain in Asia and choosing Hong Kong as our HQ. Official website: https://innotier.com/

